Uncertainty looms large over scheduled polls in Bengal civic bodies as Covid cases rise

Amid the scare of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty looms large over upcoming polls in the four municipal corporations in West Bengal, as both political parties and the State Election Commission (SEC) are undecided whether they should be held on the scheduled date of January 22 or postponed.

The state government on Sunday brought back stricter Covid-related restrictions amid a steep rise in cases, shutting all educational institutions from January 3 and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

The SEC had announced last week that polls to four municipal corporations - Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol - will be held on January 22.

When contacted, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said he is not in a position to comment on whether to go ahead with the scheduled date or put off the polling for the time being.

“I can't comment on it as of now. I will have to discuss the matter with the state government and then take a call,” Das said. Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition parties declined to directly speak on whether they wanted the polls on the scheduled date or not and passed the ball to the court of the SEC to decide on the issue.

“The situation is worrisome, but it is for the SEC to decide whether to hold the polls or not. We will abide by whatever decision the SEC takes,” senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said. The opposition BJP accused the TMC government of “sponsoring'' the third wave of the pandemic in the state”.

“If the third wave hits the state, it will be a state government sponsored third wave. We have seen how people were allowed to gather in the state during festivals. Regarding our view on holding the polls, let us see what the SEC and the state government decide, then we will comment,” state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. Echoing him, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the party would comment after the SEC takes a call on it.

“The government has time to organise fairs and sporting events. If we oppose it, the government doesn't listen to us. So let the government and the SEC first decide what they want, then only we can comment,” he said.

West Bengal is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases for the last few days. On Saturday, it reported 4,512 fresh infections, 1,061 more than the previous day’s figure, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 fresh cases.

Last week, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar urged the SEC to reconsider the dates for the upcoming polls to four municipal corporations on January 22, given the rising number of COVID cases in the state.

His comments had then drawn a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which wondered whether the BJP led central government and the Election Commission would also postpone the upcoming assembly elections in the five states.

