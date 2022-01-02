Left Menu

Days after polls, Cong Chandigarh municipal councillor joins BJP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 19:26 IST
Days after polls, Cong Chandigarh municipal councillor joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla joined the BJP on Sunday, days after Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls threw up a hung verdict.

Harpreet, the councillor from ward number 10, switched over to the saffron party along with her husband and senior Congress leader Devinder Babla in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, local MP Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon here.

Khattar welcomed the Bablas into the BJP fold and said it was a matter of happiness that both quit the Congress.

The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls which were declared on December 27, gave a hung verdict, with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP bagging 12. The Congress had to be contented with eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.

A party is required to win 19 wards to have its councilor elected as the mayor.

Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, has a voting right. Kirron Kher is the incumbent MP from Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022