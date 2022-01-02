PM Modi offers prayers at Meerut's Augarnath Temple

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Augarnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Augarnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The Prime Minister was in Meerut today where he laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

"Began today's Meerut visit by praying at the Augarnath Temple. This Temple draws people from all parts of the nation and is also linked with the First War of Independence," PM Modi tweeted. He also paid his respects at Shahid Smarak in Meerut.

"Meerut is a land of courage. Meerut's special place in the freedom struggle is widely known. Had the opportunity to go to Shaheed Smarak and Amar Jawan Jyoti in the city," another tweet read. PM Modi received a warm welcome from the people in Meerut.

A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road. He accepted the greetings of the locals also waived back to the crowd while sitting inside his car. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

