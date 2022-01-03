Speaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official

The speaker of Tunisia's suspended parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, said he had asked President Kais Saied to reveal the whereabouts and condition of Ennahda party official Noureddine Bhairi, who was arrested on Friday.

No officials in Saied's administration were immediately available to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)