Speaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 00:36 IST
The speaker of Tunisia's suspended parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, said he had asked President Kais Saied to reveal the whereabouts and condition of Ennahda party official Noureddine Bhairi, who was arrested on Friday.

No officials in Saied's administration were immediately available to comment.

