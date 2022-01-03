Biden says U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 03:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the U.S. and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine, according to a White House statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron -Fauci
US Domestic News Roundup: Jury may weigh whether Ghislaine Maxwell avoided knowledge of Epstein's acts, judge says; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more
WRAPUP 1-Threat of Omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices fall a little or a lot, depending where you are