Left Menu

Senior BSP leader Rakesh Pandey joins Samajwadi Party

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey joined the Samajwadi Party on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:02 IST
Senior BSP leader Rakesh Pandey joins Samajwadi Party
Senior BSP leader Rakesh Pandey joins Samajwadi Party (Photo:Twitter/Samajwadi Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey joined the Samajwadi Party on Monday. Other colleagues of the MP also joined the party.

"Expressing faith in the leadership of National President, senior BSP leader, and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey along with his colleagues joined the SP. Warm welcome and greetings to you," Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022