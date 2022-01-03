Left Menu

Bihar's first genome sequencing facility becomes operational

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:49 IST
Bihar's first genome sequencing facility has become operational here which will help in the timely detection of the Omicron variant among COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

He was talking to reporters at the IGIMS Hospital where he inspected the newly established molecular genetic laboratory and the launch of vaccination for adolescents aged 15 years and above.

''From today, samples can be tested for Omicron within the state. We are committed to inoculation of all minors over 15 years of age besides providing booster doses to senior citizens,'' he told reporters.

Asked about the recent spike which has led to clamping of night curfews in a number of states, Kumar said in Bihar the existing guidelines will remain in force till January 5.

''Tomorrow, a meeting of the COVID task force will be held to review the situation, which is changing rapidly, and further decisions will be taken,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the testing rate in Bihar was higher than many states but in view of a rise in the positivity rate, ''there is a need to crank it up''.

Asked about his statewide campaign against alcoholism, child marriage and dowry, as part of which he is scheduled to address a public gathering in Gaya on Tuesday, Kumar said, ''Tomorrow's programme will take place. A decision on other future events will be taken in due course.'' ''Due care is taken to ensure compliance of COVID protocol among the crowds,'' he added.

Kumar also rebuked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for mocking his statewide tour.

''He will realise the importance of such social an awareness drive someday. He will do well to recall such tours of the period when he used to accompany me,'' the chief minister said about his former deputy.

