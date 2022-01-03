Left Menu

Nadda likely to review poll preparedness, finalise strategy at meet in Lucknow today

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Lucknow BJP office on Monday where he likely is to review the party's preparations and finalise strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:54 IST
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Lucknow BJP office on Monday where he likely is to review the party's preparations and finalise strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, sources said. After concluding today's scheduled rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda will hold an important meet which will be attended by office bearers and representatives of the party.

Jan Vishwas rally, being conducted by BJP across UP, is coming to an end and the BJP chief will review the feedback from the public. He will also conclude the BJP's ongoing Jan Vishwas rallies being held across Uttar Pradesh after addressing the last rally in Lucknow today. "Nadda will also review progress made by different campaigns being run by the BJP in the state. Future strategies regarding those programmes will also be chalked out in the meeting. Apart from this, the BJP chief will also finalise the blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally scheduled on January 9 in Lucknow which is expected to witness a footfall of 10 lakh people," said the source.

Today two Jan Vishwas Yatra which started from Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar will be concluded today after Nadda address both these rallies in Basti and Lucknow respectively. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

