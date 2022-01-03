Left Menu

Special recruitment drive to appoint 1,000 police personnel in pipeline: Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:07 IST
Special recruitment drive to appoint 1,000 police personnel in pipeline: Minister
A Namassivayam Image Credit: Twitter(@ANamassivayam)
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said here on Monday that a special drive to recruit 1,000 police personnel in various categories would be launched soon.

Talking to reporters after handing over orders for promoting police personnel under various categories, Namassivayam said the special drive would be completed by this year-end.

He said that following the intensive operation to curb ganja-peddlers in the Union Territory, 160 people were arrested and 65 kg ganja seized.

He said the police stations at Reddiarpalayam and Lawspet would be ready soon to ensure that the police stations have the necessary infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022