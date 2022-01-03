Brazil's Bolsonaro says doctors considering surgery - Twitter

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday in a Twitter post that his doctors are evaluating a potential surgery in his intestine, adding he is using a nasogastric tube.

Bolsonaro said he started to feel unwell after lunch on Sunday and was hospitalized in Sao Paulo at 3 a.m. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018.

