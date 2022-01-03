Left Menu

UK's Johnson will 'continue on same path' in tackling COVID

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country.

"The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we are on," he told broadcasters on Monday.

"Of course we will keep all measures under review, but the mixture of things that we are doing at the moment is I think the right one."

