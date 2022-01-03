Left Menu

Mural of Rani Lakshmibail unveiled at Delhi assembly New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Del'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:43 IST
Mural of Rani Lakshmibail unveiled at Delhi assembly New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Del'
  • Country:
  • India

A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence. In October last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unveiled a Jallianwala Bagh memorial mural on the premises of the Assembly.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP were present at the event on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022