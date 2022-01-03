Mural of Rani Lakshmibail unveiled at Delhi assembly New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Del'

A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence. In October last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unveiled a Jallianwala Bagh memorial mural on the premises of the Assembly.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP were present at the event on Monday.

