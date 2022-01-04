Left Menu

Goa Assembly polls: TMC appoints Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges

Trinamool Congress on Monday has appointed Sushmita Dev and Dr Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges in Goa.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:10 IST
Goa Assembly polls: TMC appoints Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress on Monday has appointed Sushmita Dev and Dr Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges in Goa.

In a press release, Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, said, "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Smt. Sushmita Dev (Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha) and Dr Sourav Chakraborty (Ex-MLA, Alipurduar) as the State co-in-charges of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier appointed Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the party's Goa in-charge in November last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022