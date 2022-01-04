Left Menu

Cong chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tests Covid poistive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:14 IST
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has tested Covid positive and has isolated himself at home.

''After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request every one who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested,'' he tweeted.

The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid last year too and was treated at a hospital in Gurugram. PTI SKC ANB ANB

