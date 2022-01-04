Cong chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tests Covid poistive
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has tested Covid positive and has isolated himself at home.
''After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request every one who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested,'' he tweeted.
The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid last year too and was treated at a hospital in Gurugram. PTI SKC ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- PTI SKC
- Randeep Surjewala
- Gurugram
- Covid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ruckus in Assam assembly after Congress' plea for discussion on 'land scam' rejected
Youth Congress protests near Parliament, demands dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra
After resigning from Congress, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco likely to join TMC
Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledges to support BJP-led Assam government, Chief Minister hails decision
After resigning as MLA, Goa Congress leader reaches Kolkata; likely to join TMC