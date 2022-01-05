Left Menu

AAP blames CM Sawant, his cabinet for '3rd' COVID-19 wave in Goa

It seems COVID-19 does not impact their BJP rallies, the AAP leader remarked.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:25 IST
AAP blames CM Sawant, his cabinet for '3rd' COVID-19 wave in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues responsible for a ''third wave'' of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, saying they refused to act in time and impose curbs when the situation demanded.

The coastal state is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and a high positivity rate.

AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambrey said the BJP chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were responsible for the ''third wave'' of the infection in the state.

“The cabinet refused to impose curbs when they there was a need for them. There was a time when daily coronavirus cases were low and the situation could have been controlled,” Mhambrey told reporters in Panaji.

He said the chief minister refused permission to the AAP to hold 'Tiranga Yatra' in the poll-bound state, but he himself recently addressed two rallies.

Mhambrey said the permission was denied at the last minute by the administration, which cited the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

“Lame excuses were given to deny permission for the yatra. Coincidentally, the chief minister himself addressed two public meetings a day earlier (when nod for yatra was denied). It seems COVID-19 does not impact their (BJP) rallies,” the AAP leader remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022