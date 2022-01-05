AAP blames CM Sawant, his cabinet for '3rd' COVID-19 wave in Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues responsible for a ''third wave'' of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, saying they refused to act in time and impose curbs when the situation demanded.

The coastal state is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and a high positivity rate.

AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambrey said the BJP chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were responsible for the ''third wave'' of the infection in the state.

“The cabinet refused to impose curbs when they there was a need for them. There was a time when daily coronavirus cases were low and the situation could have been controlled,” Mhambrey told reporters in Panaji.

He said the chief minister refused permission to the AAP to hold 'Tiranga Yatra' in the poll-bound state, but he himself recently addressed two rallies.

Mhambrey said the permission was denied at the last minute by the administration, which cited the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

“Lame excuses were given to deny permission for the yatra. Coincidentally, the chief minister himself addressed two public meetings a day earlier (when nod for yatra was denied). It seems COVID-19 does not impact their (BJP) rallies,” the AAP leader remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)