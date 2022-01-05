Inflation is always something to be careful about, UK PM Johnson says
Asked by the opposition Labour Party's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner about the pressures many are facing with rising prices, Johnson told parliament it was "unquestionably going to be a difficult period". "Inflation is always something we have to be careful about," Johnson said.
Asked by the opposition Labour Party's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner about the pressures many are facing with rising prices, Johnson told parliament it was "unquestionably going to be a difficult period".
"Inflation is always something we have to be careful about," Johnson said. "The most important thing we can do to look after people during this very difficult time is to ensure that we take the balanced and proportionate approach that we are."
