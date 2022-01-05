U.S. bars two Bosnians from entering United States -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States barred a current and former Bosnian official from entering the country, citing "their involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The officials were Milan Tegeltija, a former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina's high judicial council and Mirsad Kukic, a lawmaker and president of the Movement for Democratic Action, Blinken said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- Bosnian
- The United States
- Bosnia
- Herzegovina
- State
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary opposes sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik, PM Orban says
Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric
Some Bosnian Serbs fear leader's separatist course could bring chaos
Bosnia and Herzegovina reports 10 Omicron cases
In under-vaccinated Bosnia, inmate population stands out