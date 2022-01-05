Left Menu

Poonia demands Punjab CM's resignation over 'security lapse' during PM's visit

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the Punjab CM for the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stuck at a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on the way to address a rally.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the Punjab CM for the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stuck at a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on the way to address a rally. Poonia said the “major lapse” in the security of the PM during his visit to Punjab has raised questions over the working style of the state government and police. ''Is the Congress government in Punjab incompetent, careless or failed to make security arrangements,'' Poonia asked.

He said law and order remains a big challenge in the states where there is a Congress government, including Rajasthan.

He said the chief minister of Punjab should resign for the lapse.

Reacting to the issue, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also termed the incident unfortunate.

She said consciously not allowing the prime minister to attend the inauguration and foundation-laying programme of important projects in Punjab is an insult to the people of the state.

''The responsibility of the security of the prime minister was with the Punjab government, but the Congress government allowed the protesters to go their way due to their petty mentality,'' she said.

Raje said the Congress should apologise to the country for playing with the security of the prime minister.

