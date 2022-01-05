Left Menu

Cong has no right to remain in power after 'security lapse' during PM's Punjab visit: CM Thakur

Modi, who landed in Punjabs Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a major lapse in his security.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress has no right to remain in power in Punjab after the “security lapse” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there. It was not only a “security lapse” but an attempt to “physically harm” the PM, he said in a video statement, adding that Modi is not a PM of the BJP but of the country. Thakur said the way Congress government in Punjab has played with the PM's security is something that has never happened in the country.

The Congress government has failed to maintain law and order and to discharge its duty of ensuring security of the PM, who had gone to Punjab to dedicate various development projects worth over 42,000 crore, he added.

Modi is a popular leader in the world and it will become difficult for the Congress to answer on the issue, he added. Thakur said the Union Home Minister should initiate strict action after seeking report from the state government in this regard. Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security. The PM was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

