16.23 lakh voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar; nearly 7 lakh in Noida

As many as 82,939 voters have been added and 27,917 deleted from the electoral roll from across the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, officials said on Wednesday.

Overall, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 16,23,545 people enrolled in the voter list as on date, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said.

In terms of assembly constituencies, Noida has 6,90,231 voters, followed by Dadri with 5,86,889 and Jewar 3,46,425, he said.

This time, 82,939 voters have been added to the electoral roll and 27,017 have been deleted from the list, he added.

“Election is a celebration of democracy. Every person should vote. One must have their name on the electoral roll,” Yathiraj told reporters here as he called on those left out to get enrolled immediately.

The DM said people can log on to the NVSP web portal to check if their name is there in the voter list and use it to get enrolled online only.

“If anyone's name remains for inclusion in the voter list, one can get it done online only. Fill the form and the EPIC card would be delivered to you via speed post. Details on how to fill the form are also available on the NVSP website,” he said.

“Changes in the voter list will not be possible once the nominations of candidates are finalised by the Election Commission. Hence, people who do not have their names in the voter list yet, please get it done immediately,” Yathiraj added.

All three assembly constituencies are currently represented by BJP leaders with Pankaj Singh in Noida, Tejpal Nagar in Dadri and Dhirendra Singh in Jewar as MLAs.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced but are expected within the first three months of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)