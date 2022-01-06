Any lapse in prime minister's security unacceptable, says AAP

Any lapse in the security of the prime minister is unacceptable, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday after Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was cut short as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters.

AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of the party's political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha also said every state government should rise above all political differences and provide ''the highest level of security'' to the prime minister. Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

''Any lapse in security of the prime minister is unacceptable. Whatever our differences may be, every state government must provide (the) highest level of security for the prime minister,” Chadha tweeted.

The incident has kicked up a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab ''tried to physically harm'' the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but asserted that there was no security lapse.

The Congress accused the BJP of enacting a petty political drama over a ''so-called breach'' in the prime minister's security.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister had to cancel his rally in Ferozepur as ''there was no crowd at the event and no one wanted to listen to him''.

