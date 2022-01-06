Fix responsibility of SPG, IB: Gehlot on 'lapse' in PM's security

Reacting to the alleged security lapse during the prime minister’s Punjab visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the responsibility of the SPG and IB should be fixed as they are primarily responsibility for the PM’s security. He said the local police only works in their coordination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday stuck at a flyover for around 15 to 20 minutes while on his way to a rally in Punjab. The incident has been termed as a “major security lapse” by the Union Home Ministry.

Gehlot said the issue should not be politicised and the SPG should clarify why the PM was made to travel more than two hours by road without a prior programme.

“It is a serious matter if any lapse in the security of the prime minister was there. It is serious because the nation has lost two prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, after which the responsibility of the PM's entire security was given to the SPG,” he said in a statement. He said special provisions have been made for the PM’s security in the SPG Act.

“The primary responsibility of the PM's security lies with the SPG and the IB and the state police follows directions and advice of the SPG. Without the clearance of the SPG, the convoy of the PM cannot move,” he said. “The Punjab CM has said that information about the farmers’ protest was given in advance. Despite this, why did the SPG allow the PM's convoy to move on the route where the protest was being held,” he said.

Gehlot said it is a serious matter and instead of doing politics on it, responsibility of the SPG, IB and other agencies should be fixed.

He said comments made by BJP leaders against the Congress and the Punjab CM reduce the seriousness of the matter, and this should be condemned.

