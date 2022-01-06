Left Menu

Police question BJP leader over `objectionable' tweets about Maha CM's wife

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:27 IST
Police question BJP leader over `objectionable' tweets about Maha CM's wife
Mumbai Police on Thursday summoned state BJP social media coordinator Jiten Gajaria for recording statement in connection with his `objectionable' tweets about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife, an official said. Gajaria was summoned in the afternoon to the BKC Cyber Police Station where officials of the cyber cell of the crime branch were recording his statement, he added.

According to police officials, Gajaria had allegedly made derogatory remarks on Twitter about Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and also regarding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PTI DC KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

