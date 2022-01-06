Sack SPG chief for PM's security breach: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was ''clearly breached'' during his visit to Punjab and sought the sacking of the Special Protection Group (SPG) chief over the incident.

He said provisions of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) listed in the 'Blue Book' were violated during the PM's visit to the Congress-ruled northern state.

The ''Blue Book'' is a manual of the SPG which protects the PM.

“It is a clear breach of PM security and violation of the provisions of the SOP provided in Blue Book. The SPG Chief should be sacked,” former MP chief minister Singh tweeted.

At the same time, the Rajya Sabha member took potshots at Modi over his surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Modiji should not be frightened amid such (huge) security. When he had gone to Pakistan to the house of Nawaz Sharif (then Pak Prime Minister) without informing why is he making such a big issue (of the breach).” In a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

