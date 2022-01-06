Three-day CPI(M) Central Committee meet from Friday in Hyderabad, Kerala CM Vijayan to attend
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Committee of the CPI(M) will hold its three-day meeting here from January 7, party sources said on Thursday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura former CM Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders are attending the meeting, they said.
The party will deliberate on the draft resolutions to be adopted at the party’s All India Conference to be held in April in Kerala, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala: President Kovind witnesses operational demonstration by Southern Naval Command
ISL: Vukomanovic wary of 'tight game' as Kerala look to build on winning momentum
Kerala: 5 SDPI workers held over alleged murder of BJP OBC Morcha leader in Alappuzha
Kerala HC calls for report on status of probe into RSS worker's killing in Palakkad
Kerala Congress chief PT Thomas passes away