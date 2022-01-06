Three-day CPI(M) Central Committee meet from Friday in Hyderabad, Kerala CM Vijayan to attend

The Central Committee of the CPI(M) will hold its three-day meeting here from January 7, party sources said on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura former CM Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders are attending the meeting, they said.

The party will deliberate on the draft resolutions to be adopted at the party’s All India Conference to be held in April in Kerala, they added.

