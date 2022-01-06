Left Menu

Poll expenditure limits for candidates hiked ahead of assembly elections

The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to Rs 95 lakh from Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 28 lakh for assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday citing a Law Ministry notification.

The decision of the government is based on the recommendation made by the poll panel.

For Lok Sabha polls, the revised expenditure limit is now Rs 90 lakh for bigger states and Rs 75 for smaller states.

Earlier, the limit was Rs 70 lakh for bigger states and Rs 54 lakh for smaller states.

For assembly elections, the revised poll expenditure limit for candidates is Rs 40 lakh for the big states, up from Rs 28 lakh. Candidates in smaller states can now spend a maximum of Rs 28 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh.

The new expenditure limits will be applicable in all upcoming polls, the EC said.

Candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur can now go for increased poll expenditure.

Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.

