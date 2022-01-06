Goa BJP chief terms PM security lapse as 'low-level politics' by Cong

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday said the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his Punjab visit reflected “low-level politics'' by the Congress party.

In a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

“The Congress government in Punjab has stooped to low-level politics by purposely allowing lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi,” Tanavade told reporters here.

The BJP leader alleged agitators were allowed by the Punjab government to block the PM's convoy and ''this act was highly condemnable''.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)