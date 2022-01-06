There should be no hindrance during PM's visit: Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said there should be no hindrance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch said it is the responsibility of the state where the PM goes to ensure his safety.

In a ''major security lapse'', Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event or rally.

The Akali leader also raised the issue of low turnout at Ferozepur rally, as did Congress earlier.

“No gathering was there. People did not go to the rally. But even then, I say whosoever is the PM, there should not be any hindrance in his programme,” Badal said while talking to reporters in Malout.

“There was no gathering there because people do not like this party,” he said, adding the BJP had done ''injustice'' with the farming community.

Replying to a question, Badal called the Congress-led regime an “incompetent” government.

“They are fighting among themselves. Navjot Sidhu is giving his own statement. There is no team in the Congress government. They do not want to see each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party was opposed to any move to impose President's rule in Punjab and that Punjabis will deal with the “corrupt and inefficient” Congress government in line with democratic traditions.

“The SAD is a strong votary of federalism and is principally opposed to central measures like imposition of President's rule.

“We believe it should be left to the Punjabis to shunt out this corrupt, scam tainted government which has not only failed on all fronts but is even incapable of maintaining law and order in the State,” he said in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was responsible for the PM security breach.

“The state government should have given utmost importance to the security of the Prime Minister. This matter is beyond politics and should not be politicised,” he added.

