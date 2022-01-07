Left Menu

AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its eighth list with three candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:56 IST
AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its eighth list with three candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. For the 117 seats in the state, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates so far.

As per the list, Raman Arora will be contesting from Jalanadhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Har Sahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022