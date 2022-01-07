Tripura CM performs yagna for long life of PM Modi

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed 'Maha Mrityunjay Yagna' at the Kasbeswari Kali temple in Kamalasagar in Sipahijala district on Friday for the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deb, who had on Thursday offered puja at Meher Kalibari in Agartala, announced that religious rituals would continue till January 11 in the state for the protection of the prime minister.

''I performed Maha Mrityunjay Yagna, and chanted Maha Mrityunjay Mantra at Kasbeswari Kali temple. I prayed for the long life and good health of PM Modi. The genuine love of crores of Indians will help in keeping up the momentum for him,'' Deb wrote on Facebook.

Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and state BJP president Manik Saha also offered puja at the famed Tripura Sundari temple for the long life of the prime minister.

''The incident of deliberately obstructing the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was on the way to a government function in Punjab is very dangerous for the security of the country,'' Singha Roy said in a Facebook post.

He also took part in the 'Maha Mrityunjay Yagna' at Udaipur Shib Bari where he prayed for the good health and prosperity of Modi.

Education Minister Ratanlal Nath also performed puja at the Mahadev-Kali temple in Tulabagan Choumuni in his Mohanpur constituency in the West Tripura district.

The ruling BJP on Thursday held torch rallies in all eight districts and 23 sub-divisions of the state to protest over the issue.

