Security breach during PM's Punjab visit: Unacceptable, says Kerala Guv

The security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5 was an unacceptable mistake, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

In what the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) defined as a “major security lapse”, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on January 5, after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

“This lapse is very unfortunate. I feel very sorry about it. These lapses should not be there and should not be accepted,” Khan told PTI.

He, however, refused to comment on the political slugfest caused by the incident.

On being queried about his statement that he wold leave the post of Chancellor if the Kerala government did not give a categorical assurance that the latter would not interfere in the affairs of universities there, Khan said ''to be chancellor of the state universities is not only a Constitutional duty but also a statutory duty''.

Khan, who arrived here for a state press club programme, said such interference was painful.

