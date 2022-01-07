Security breach during PM's Punjab visit not good: RSS

The RSS on Friday said the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit two days ago is a serious issue and that it is not good if a person holding a Constitutional high office remains stranded.

''Serious issue. An inquiry is also on into it. The government will do its work. The person holding such a Constitutional high office having to remain stranded like that, it is not good, not good for the country,'' RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here.

Vaidya, who briefed reporters on the three-day 'Samanvya Baithak' (coordination meeting) of the Sangh Parivar outfits that concluded here on Friday, was asked about the security breach during the PM's Punjab visit on Wednesday.

Asked what the goal of RSS is, he said it is making India the greatest and noblest nation in the world. On the ongoing debate about coming assembly elections in some states in the light of rising COVID-19 cases, Vaidya said the Election Commission spoke about it. The government is trying to find a way to conduct the democratic process while addressing the health concerns of all, he said.

On Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration reportedly not being renewed for Hindu religious organisations, including Ramakrishna Mission and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Vaidya said Hindu society in the country is so competent or capable that it does not need to take contributions from outside the country.

What should be the law, that is a different matter, he said.

On an app targeting women, he said it is wrong to talk about women in a bad light irrespective of religion. Asked about the deliberations on ''Bharat-centric'' education during the the three-day meet, Vaidya said India's history should be told properly and that it would be helpful if spiritual concepts like service to society are told from childhood in the form of stories.

Asked whether a ''monolithic'' National Education Policy reflected the country's diversity in which each state had its own characteristics, Vaidya said the education policy-related issues have been finalised after a lot of debate.

Asked about the campaign that saffronisation of education is being carried out through National Education Policy, he said those who indulge in such campaign would keep on doing it.

There are many ''tukde tukde gangs'' which are creating divisions by opposing the identity of India and also the element that unites the country, he said, adding that such attempts have been made in the past.

There can be debate if any specifics are shown with regard to the education policy, but such allegations have always been made against the RSS, he said.

The RSS leader said 36 independent, autonomous organisations participated in the meet and 216 representatives, including 24 women, were expected, of which 91 per cent attended.

The representatives deliberated on ''Bharat-centric education'', initiatives for employment generation and eradication of malnutrition, especially among children.

A lot of youths are showing interest to join the RSS via its website, according to an RSS release.

Between 2017 and 2021, an average of one lakh to 1.25 lakh expressed their interest to join the organisation every year, it said.

According to the release, ''55,000 daily 'shakhas' are running, 60 per cent for students, 40 per cent working (people)''.

