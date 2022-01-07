Over a dozen Bills passed, TN Assembly adjourned sine die

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted over 12 Bills including one that entrusts the TN Public Service Commission with the task of recruitment of personnel in public sector undertakings to further open up job opportunities for the rural youth.

A Bill to amend the TN Cooperative Societies Act, 1983 was passed to make visually impaired persons and those unable to write due to any physical disability eligible for being elected or nominated as a member of a board of any registered cooperative society. The TN Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Bill 2022 entrusts the TNPSC with the task of making recruitment to services under state owned PSUs, state corporations and statutory boards. The Bill was piloted by Minister for Finance, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Recruitment to posts in such state owned bodies by the TNPSC would bring in uniformity in the process of selection of candidates and also enable the youth in the rural and remote parts of the state to apply for job openings, the Objects to the Bill said.

Also, it would relieve such organisations from the cumbersome work related to recruitment and allow more time to concentrate on their core work. Moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Chennai City Police (Extension to the cities of Avadi and Tambaram) Bill, 2022 extending the provisions of the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 to the two suburban regions was passed. Bills providing for establishment of municipal corporations in Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Cuddalore, Sivakasi, Karur, and Tambaram were passed.

The TN Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that reduced the term of office of the board of directors of the societies from 5 to 3 years, which was opposed by the AIADMK was also adopted. In total, 15 Bills were passed. Later, the House was adjourned sine die by Speaker M Appavu. The TN Assembly's first session for 2022 began on January 5 with Governor R N Ravi's address to the House.