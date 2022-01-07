Blinken says solidarity with Kyiv prevails in NATO- Ukrainian minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said. He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Great call with @SecBlinken following today's NATO ministerial. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said.
He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- NATO
- Ukraine
- State
- Washington
- Ukrainian
- Kuleba
- Russia
- Dmytro Kuleba
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NFL-Washington's Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead
EU's Von Der Leyen tells Russia more sanctions will follow escalation on Ukrainian border
Ukrainian Foreign Minister confirms political disagreements with China
Ukrainian hangs self in Mathura temple
Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo