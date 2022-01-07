Left Menu

Blinken says solidarity with Kyiv prevails in NATO- Ukrainian minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said. He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Great call with @SecBlinken following today's NATO ministerial. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said.

He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.

