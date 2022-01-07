Left Menu

Ethiopia frees more top opposition leaders from prison

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:41 IST
Ethiopia frees more top opposition leaders from prison
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia has freed two leading opposition figures from prison, state broadcaster EBC said on Friday, after the Balderas for Genuine Democracy opposition party announced the release of its leader Eskinder Nega.

Jawar Mohammed, who also owns a media company, and Bekele Garba, were granted "amnesty" by the authorities, alongside several other political activists who were arrested and charged with various crimes in 2020, the Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation said in a tweet.

Also Read: ‘Grasp this opportunity’, Guterres says, following announcements by Ethiopia and Tigray forces

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
3
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022