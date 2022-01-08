Left Menu

Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, several weeks later than the speech usually occurs. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden, her fellow Democrat.

"Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden, her fellow Democrat. This is the first time in U.S. history that a State of the Union address or annual message will be delivered in March; for most of the past century presidents delivered their annual addresses to Congress in January or February, according to the House historian.

In 2013, then-President Barack Obama addressed the Senate and the House of Representatives on Feb. 12. March 1 also marks the start of the midterm congressional election season as Texas will hold primary elections that day for Democrats and Republicans to choose their candidates for the Nov. 8 election.

