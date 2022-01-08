U.N. chief says he looks forward to improved humanitarian access in Ethiopia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 02:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he looks forward to improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the conflict in Ethiopia, as he welcomed the release of numerous detainees, including opposition figures, in the country.
"Following my last contact with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, I also look forward to a meaningful improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the year-long conflict," Guterres said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abiy Ahmed
- Ethiopia
- United Nations
- Antonio Guterres
Advertisement