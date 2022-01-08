Left Menu

U.N. chief says he looks forward to improved humanitarian access in Ethiopia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 02:15 IST
U.N. chief says he looks forward to improved humanitarian access in Ethiopia
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)
  • Country:
  • United States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he looks forward to improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the conflict in Ethiopia, as he welcomed the release of numerous detainees, including opposition figures, in the country.

"Following my last contact with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, I also look forward to a meaningful improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the year-long conflict," Guterres said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022