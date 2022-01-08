U.N. chief says he looks forward to improved humanitarian access in Ethiopia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he looks forward to improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the conflict in Ethiopia, as he welcomed the release of numerous detainees, including opposition figures, in the country.

"Following my last contact with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, I also look forward to a meaningful improvement in humanitarian access to all areas affected by the year-long conflict," Guterres said in a statement.

