Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests COVID positive for second time

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 13:25 IST
West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.

Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.

''The minister had exhibited COVID symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation,'' the official said.

His family members will be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, he added.

