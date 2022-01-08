Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests COVID positive for second time
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.
Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.
''The minister had exhibited COVID symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation,'' the official said.
His family members will be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Sujit Bose
- West Bengal