Left Menu

BJP has set up several factories of hate, Tek Fog app one of them: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of having set up several factories of hate and said the Tek Fog app is one of them.He said the entire country is wondering where so much hate is coming from, going by the age of the accused in the Bulli Bai app case that targeted women of a particular religion.Looking at the young age of the accused in the BulliBaiApp case, the entire country is asking where does so much hatred come from.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 14:18 IST
BJP has set up several factories of hate, Tek Fog app one of them: Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of having set up several ''factories'' of hate and said the 'Tek Fog' app is one of them.

He said the entire country is wondering where so much hate is coming from, going by the age of the accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case that targeted women of a particular religion.

''Looking at the young age of the accused in the BulliBaiApp case, the entire country is asking where does so much hatred comes from. In fact, BJP has set up many factories of hate. Tek Fog is one of them,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a report that said 'Tek Fog' is BJP's helpful app that has given the power to the 'cyber army' to spread hatred and tinker with the trends on social media.

Congress has already demanded answers from the government over the app and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

In the 'Bulli Bai' case, doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on an app called 'Bulli Bai', hosted on open-source software platform GitHub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022