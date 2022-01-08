All have decided to work unitedly for new Pune airport, says Maha BJP chief

Lok Sabha MPs Supriya Sule and Girish Bapat and other officials held a meeting recently against the backdrop of the Ministry of Defence reportedly denying permission to a site in Purandar for a new airport in Pune, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

Patil, who is MLA from Kothrud in the district, said all those who attended the meeting said they would work unitedly to ensure the new airport is built.

"In the meeting with (NCP MP) Supriya Sule and (BJP MP) Girish Bapat, it was decided both MPs should have a meeting with (Union Civil Aviation Minister) Jyotiraditya Scindia over the denial of permission,'' he said.

He said the site chosen by the previous government under Devendra Fadnavis had got all requisite permissions but the new site decided by the MVA government has been denied the official nod due to technical problems.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had chosen the new site due to some financial or political reason and it should revert to the one chosen by the previous BJP government for the sake of the people who require a new airport. Patil claimed.

