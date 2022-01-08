Left Menu

'Double engine' govt will be back to power in Goa with full majority: G Kishan Reddy ahead of Assembly polls

Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the 'double engine government' will be back to power in Goa with full majority after the assembly polls.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:27 IST
'Double engine' govt will be back to power in Goa with full majority: G Kishan Reddy ahead of Assembly polls
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the 'double engine government' will be back to power in Goa with full majority after the assembly polls. He further said that the BJP has given a good and stable government to Goa.

"Goa has got a stable government in the last 10 years and is on the path of development. I want to appeal to the public to have faith in us. The double engine government will be back to power in Goa with the full majority," said Reddy. Goa will face elections on February 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. Both GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022