Aam Aadmi Party is ready: Kejriwal after poll schedule announcement

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday welcomed the assembly polls schedule announced by the Election Commission and said it is ready to join the fray in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa with "full strength".

The party also asserted that it will form the next government in Punjab where the polls are scheduled on February 14. The AAP is the main opposition party in the state where the Congress is in power at present.

"The dates for the elections have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready," Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, soon after the poll panel announced the dates for the assembly polls in five states.

Later in a statement, Kejriwal said his party is reaching out to the people with a resolve to fulfil all of their "basic needs", including good education, healthcare, electricity, water, employment to everyone. "I am sure, people will vote on basic issues this time and reject the hate politics based on caste and religion,'' he said. The assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, with the counting of votes on March 10, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier in the day.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said people in the poll-bound states were "eagerly" waiting for an opportunity to change the system and the politics "that have betrayed them for long". "They now have a chance to bring in the politics of work and honesty," he said in a statement, adding, "I appeal to you to give a chance to Kejriwal ji. Give a chance to Kejriwal's honest politics. Today people of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh are very inspired by Kejriwal's politics". The AAP is gearing up to contest the assembly elections on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, barring Manipur.

While the Kejriwal-led party will make its electoral debut in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it will join the fray for the second time in Goa and Punjab.

The party had lost all the seats it had contested in the assembly polls held in Goa in 2017, but made a surprise entry into Punjab politics, winning 20 of the 112 seats that it had fought the same year and became the main opposition party in the state.

"Dates for the biggest festival for democracy have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the elections schedule. The party and its workers are completely ready for the upcoming polls. The party will contest these upcoming elections with full strength," AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of the party's affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha said in a video message.

He asserted that his party will achieve "success" in the assembly elections to be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa "Especially in Punjab, where all the surveys are showing that the Aam Aadmi Party is going to form its government in Punjab," he added.

Chadha claimed that there is "a wave for change" in Punjab this time, asserting that the people of the state will give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming assembly elections.

"I am fully confident that on February 14, on Valentine's Day, the entire Punjab will say in one voice—'I love you Kejriwal'," he added.

