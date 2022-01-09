Left Menu

AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released another list of five candidates to field in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released another list of five candidates to field in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February. This is the party's ninth list of candidates. So far, AAP has announced the names of 109 candidates for the polls for the 117-member legislative House of the state assembly.

According to the latest list, Dinesh Dhal will contest from Jalandhar North and Jagtar Singh will fight from Samrala. Hardeep Singh Mundian will contest from Sahnewal seat.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora will contest from Moga and Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural, according to the AAP's list. The term of the state assembly will end in March. The polls are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

