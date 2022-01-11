Left Menu

U.S. urges Ethiopian government stop air strikes, hold ceasefire talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 02:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States urged the Ethiopian government on Monday to stop air strikes and engage in ceasefire talks after an air strike in Tigray killed 56 people in a camp for displaced people, a senior Biden administration official said.

"We do see this as a moment of opportunity, if the parties are willing and able to seize it. That remains to be seen and this window won't be open forever," said the official, who was briefing reporters after President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

