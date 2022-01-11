Left Menu

Rajnath recovering well after testing positive for Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.In a brief statement, the defence ministry said, A team of doctors from Army Hospital Research Referral, Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on January 11. The defence minister is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:59 IST
Rajnath recovering well after testing positive for Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the defence ministry said, ''A team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on January 11.'' ''The defence minister is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Rajnath Singh is recovering well,'' it said.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the defence ministry, earlier said Singh is recovering well.

''A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt examined Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well,'' Babu tweeted.

Singh on Monday said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,'' he said. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022