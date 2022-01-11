Biden says he is confident U.S. is on right track in fight against pandemic
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:36 IST
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was confident the United States was on the right track in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country grapples with a surge in infections sparked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
White House officials have said the situation is different from previous stages of the pandemic because more people are getting protection from vaccinations and booster shots.
