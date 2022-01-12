Ukraine and US remain united to deter Russian aggression, Kyiv says

Ukraine and the United States remain united in seeking to defuse a standoff with Moscow through diplomacy and are working closely to deter Russian aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after speaking to his U.S. counterpart.

Kuleba spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken a day after the U.S. urged Russia at talks in Geneva to pull back an estimated 100,000 troops from near Ukraine's borders.

"Amid the week of diplomatic contacts with Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. remain united in seeking de-escalation through diplomacy and strength. We keep working closely together to deter further Russian aggression," Kuleba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)