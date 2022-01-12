Judges uphold North Carolina's new congressional map in win for Republicans
A panel of North Carolina judges upheld the state's new congressional map on Tuesday, rejecting claims from Democratic voters and advocacy groups that the redrawn district lines illegally favor Republicans.
The decision, which will likely be appealed, could have an outsized impact on the 2022 midterm elections in November, when control of the closely divided U.S. Congress will be at stake.
