Left Menu

Cong appoints 13 district and city unit presidents in Gujarat months ahead of Assembly polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:12 IST
Cong appoints 13 district and city unit presidents in Gujarat months ahead of Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

With the Assembly polls in Gujarat due in December this year, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the appointment of 13 district and city unit presidents in the state.

The party gave the information about these appointments in an official release.

The appointments came a month after former MP Jagdish Thakor took over as the party's state unit president.

Of the total 13 city and district unit presidents in Gujarat appointed by Congress high command on Wednesday, six are new while seven have been repeated, the party said in the release.

While the existing chiefs of Chhotaudepur, Morbi, Patan, Porbandar, Kheda, Junagadh districts and of Jamnagar city were retained, the party leadership appointed new presidents for Porbandar city, Nadiad city, Anand, Dang, Devbhumi Dwarka and Dahod district, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

''The party has repeated those party leaders who have performed well in the past. We can expect some more appointments for other cities and districts in the near future. This is part of our exercise to strengthen the party ahead of the Assembly polls,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022