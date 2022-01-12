Cong appoints 13 district and city unit presidents in Gujarat months ahead of Assembly polls

With the Assembly polls in Gujarat due in December this year, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the appointment of 13 district and city unit presidents in the state.

The party gave the information about these appointments in an official release.

The appointments came a month after former MP Jagdish Thakor took over as the party's state unit president.

Of the total 13 city and district unit presidents in Gujarat appointed by Congress high command on Wednesday, six are new while seven have been repeated, the party said in the release.

While the existing chiefs of Chhotaudepur, Morbi, Patan, Porbandar, Kheda, Junagadh districts and of Jamnagar city were retained, the party leadership appointed new presidents for Porbandar city, Nadiad city, Anand, Dang, Devbhumi Dwarka and Dahod district, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

''The party has repeated those party leaders who have performed well in the past. We can expect some more appointments for other cities and districts in the near future. This is part of our exercise to strengthen the party ahead of the Assembly polls,'' he said.

