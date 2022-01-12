Left Menu

Updated: 12-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:42 IST
UK PM Johnson: I understand rage over Downing Street party
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that he understood the rage that people who made sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic felt over reports of a garden party at his Downing Street office.

"I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," Johnson told parliament.

